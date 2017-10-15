Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Picnic

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Picnic

Every year The Garden hosts a membership picnic to show our appreciation to our members. The picnic also welcomes our community to join us to have a first hand experience at The Garden. We do ask that you make a reservation so that we may accurately plan for all guests. On Sunday, October 15th 1pm to 3pm, we invite you to join us at 1pm for a fun filled afternoon. We will serve lunch at 1pm until 2:30pm. We have some special activities planned for this day- 1) Unveiling of our recently refurbished Country Doctor's Office 2) Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will have a Jazz Trio playing 3) Our First ever corn maze will be open.

For more information visit wkbg.org

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-852-8925
