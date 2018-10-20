Western Kentucky Heart Walk

The McCracken County Heart Walk takes place on Saturday, October 20. The event is being held in Noble Park, in Paducah. Registration will be at Shelter 10 beginning at 8 am.

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event for raising funds to save lives from this country's No. 1 and No. 5 killers - heart disease and stroke. Its sponsored locally by Baptist Health, Mercy Health, JMS Russell Metals, Bacon, Farmer, Workman Engineering and Testing, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Marshall County Hospital.

The 2018 Western Kentucky Heart Walk is Co-Chaired by Chris Roty, President Baptist Health Paducah and Michael Yungmann, CEO Lourdes Hospital.

For more information visit heart.org/westernkywalk