Western Kentucky Speedway 2022 Spring Fling Race

Schedule:

3 PM- Pits Open

4 PM- Grandstands Open

5:50 PM- Draw Closes

6:05 PM- Drivers Meeting

6:20 PM- Hot Laps

7 PM- Racing

Tentative Running Order: Bomber, B- Mod, 602 Crate Late Model, Rusty Bolt, Street Stock, Mini Stock

Pit Passes: Adult $35 / Age 3-8 $10 / Age 2 & under FREE

General Admission: Adult $10 / Age 8 & under- FREE

Family owned and operated dirt oval track racing fun.

For more information callĀ 270-836-6353 or visitĀ racewks.com/schedule