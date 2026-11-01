Western KY 150 Air Race

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Fast airplanes, fierce competition, and a whole lot of aviation. The Western Kentucky Air Racing Classic is coming to Madisonville Regional Airport on November 21, 2026. Sanctioned by the Sport Air Racing League (SARL), this event brings competitive air racing to Western Kentucky, celebrating the pilots, aircraft, and people who keep aviation alive.

Come out for the racing, check out the airplanes, enjoy the atmosphere, and take part in our raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Whether you’re a lifelong aviation enthusiast or just looking for something different to do, there’s a place for you at the airport.

The event will also support the SARL scholarship program, helping invest in the next generation of aviation.

Come for the racing. Stay for the good times. This is aviation the way it’s meant to be.

Free admission for the public, and fly-ins are welcome before 10 am. Want to race? More info at: Events - Sport Air Racing League

Raffle tickets are $40 each all proceeds go to support the SARL Scholarship Fund for future Aviation Mechanics.

For more information call 601-718-7575.