Western KY Beer Festival
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission
Beer Festival Photo Rev - 1
Western KY Beer Festival
Theme for 2025: Bockfest!
FREE EVENT – No Ticket Required for entry
Get ready for an afternoon of craft beer, delicious food, and fun for the whole family! The Western KY Beer Festival is back, bringing together some of the best breweries in the region for a laid-back, community-focused celebration of great beer and good times.
Bring the whole family – including your furry friends! While this is a free event, all adults wishing to enjoy craft beers must be 21+, present a valid ID and receive a wristband.
All beer pours will be 8 oz pours for $5 at all breweries!
Participating Breweries:
Awry Brewing
Gravely Brewing
Henderson Brewing Company
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
Madisonville Community College Fermentation Science
River Forge Brewery
The Brew Bridge
The Pub on Second
Tradewater Brewing Company
White Squirrel Brewery
Participating Food Trucks & Treats:
Jus’ Burgers – Fresh, juicy burgers made to order
Sabor Colombis – Authentic Colombian cuisine
Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Eats – Tacos, Caribbean flavors & vegan friendly options
Little Bitty Donuts – Fresh, hot mini donuts
Think you have what it takes? Put your strength to the test in our Stein Holding Competition and claim bragging rights!
Mark your calendars, invite your friends and get ready for an amazing day of craft beers, food and fun!
For more information follow on Facebook: wkybeerfestival