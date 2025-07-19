× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Beer Festival Photo Rev - 1 West KY Beer Festival

Western KY Beer Festival

Theme for 2025: Bockfest!

FREE EVENT – No Ticket Required for entry

Get ready for an afternoon of craft beer, delicious food, and fun for the whole family! The Western KY Beer Festival is back, bringing together some of the best breweries in the region for a laid-back, community-focused celebration of great beer and good times.

Bring the whole family – including your furry friends! While this is a free event, all adults wishing to enjoy craft beers must be 21+, present a valid ID and receive a wristband.

All beer pours will be 8 oz pours for $5 at all breweries!

Participating Breweries:

Awry Brewing

Gravely Brewing

Henderson Brewing Company

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

Madisonville Community College Fermentation Science

River Forge Brewery

The Brew Bridge

The Pub on Second

Tradewater Brewing Company

White Squirrel Brewery

Participating Food Trucks & Treats:

Jus’ Burgers – Fresh, juicy burgers made to order

Sabor Colombis – Authentic Colombian cuisine

Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Eats – Tacos, Caribbean flavors & vegan friendly options

Little Bitty Donuts – Fresh, hot mini donuts

Think you have what it takes? Put your strength to the test in our Stein Holding Competition and claim bragging rights!

Mark your calendars, invite your friends and get ready for an amazing day of craft beers, food and fun!

For more information follow on Facebook: wkybeerfestival