Western KY Polar Plunge & Polar 5K

The Polar Plunge presented by Peel & Holland is one of the biggest Special Olympics fundraisers of the year. The Plunge is a truly unique event and includes a fun, festive atmosphere with food and great prizes. The Plunge works just like a Walk-a-Thon, but with one big twist. Participants still solicit donations to support their effort (a BEAR minimum of $75 to take part or $50 for Junior Plungers), but instead of walking, Polar Bears take a chilly dip into the lake at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

This year's event is again joined by the Polar 5k, which will run a beautiful route through Kentucky Dam Village State Park that same day.

You can choose to run into the lake from the Kentucky Dam Village shore instead of jumping from the docks, OR you can be a Polar Plunge Triple Crown winner, by completing the 5k, jumping from the dock AND running in from the shore. There's no extra money raised needed to go for the Triple Crown!

For more information call 270-293-9054 or visit westernkyplunge.com