Westport Row & Kayak Club

Hike & Swim to a spring fed pond/late 18th century springhouse. Dinner included. $20 per person. Must be 21 or older and member of the Oldham County History Center. Reservations required.

This club was started this year at the Oldham County History Center to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org