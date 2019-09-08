Wet & Water Loving Native Plants
Mahr Park 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville, Kentucky
Wet & Water Loving Native Plants
Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia, Ky., will present a program on the best native plant species for a rain garden or wet area. The program will be followed by a native plant sale. Local source seed to used to grow the plants and all are nursery propagated.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Info
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor