Wet & Water Loving Native Plants

Mahr Park 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville, Kentucky

Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia, Ky., will present a program on the best native plant species for a rain garden or wet area. The program will be followed by a native plant sale. Local source seed to used to grow the plants and all are nursery propagated.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

