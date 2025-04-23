WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays - Louisville

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce Louisville’s favorite concert series, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. The concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Waterfront Wednesday concerts are free thanks to the support of generous sponsors, on-site concession sales and donations.

April 23: The Verve Pipe, Momma and Cam Clark & His Orchestra

May 28: Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes, Southern Avenue and Relaay

June 25: Anderson East, The Kentucky Gentlemen and Candi Jenkins

July 30: Ben Sollee and Friends, Marzz and Sydney Sleadd and the Swarm

August 27: Sixpence None the Richer, Kashus Culpepper and Roadie

September 17: Paula Cole, Uwade and Maggie Halfman

For more information, please visit lpm.org