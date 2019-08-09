× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission Up to 250 classic car park along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg during the monthly cruise-ins.

Wheels of Time cruise-in

The Wheels of Time is celebrating 26 years of cruising in downtown Lawrenceburg in 100-200 blocks of South Main Street. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Come enjoy the cars, have dinner downtown and browse the shops staying open late. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

Follow on Facebook: Wheels of Time - Cruise In

For more information call (502) 598-3127