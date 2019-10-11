Wheels of Time cruise-in

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Wheels of Time cruise-in

The Wheels of Time is celebrating 26 years of cruising in downtown Lawrenceburg in 100-200 blocks of South Main Street. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Come enjoy the cars, have dinner downtown and browse the shops staying open late. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
502-598-3127
