Wheels of Time cruise-in

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Wheels of Time cruise-in In Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club is in their 27th year of cruising in Lawrenceburg and their 20th year of cruise ins along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is canceled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.

Info

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Kids & Family, This & That
502-598-3127
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Wheels of Time cruise-in - 2020-09-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheels of Time cruise-in - 2020-09-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheels of Time cruise-in - 2020-09-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheels of Time cruise-in - 2020-09-11 18:30:00 ical