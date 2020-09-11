× Expand Kendall Clinton - Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission Up to 250 cars line Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg during the Wheels of Time cruise in events.

Wheels of Time cruise-in In Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club is in their 27th year of cruising in Lawrenceburg and their 20th year of cruise ins along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is canceled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.