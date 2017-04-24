Where I'm From Poetry Exhibit

Monroe County responded in a big way to Poet Laureate George Ella Lyon’s request for submissions of “Where I’m From” poetry. In fact, Monroe County submitted more poems to the request than any other county in the Commonwealth! It is with great pride that the Meetinghouse hosts an exhibit of the submitted poetry which describes not only the authors, but the community of Monroe County! Participating poets will be on hand for acknowledgements and readings during the ribbon cutting ceremony on the 24th, however the exhibit will be self-guided for the remainder of the show.

For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov