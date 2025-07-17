× Expand Gregory King, KMAC. Greg King, "Frozen (Lamentation)", 2024

"where the rivers run muddy and the mountains are bare"

The 2025 Triennial, titled "where the rivers run muddy and the mountains are bare", explores artists’ relationship with the natural world and the ways in which we navigate our changing planet amid climate crises and an augmented physical connection to our environment. The exhibition questions how the ever-widening gulf between the real and the virtual can be mediated through artistic practice. Furthermore, the exhibition underscores Kentucky’s striking landscape and identity in the wake of political conflict, resource extraction, and extraordinary weather events.

