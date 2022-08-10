× Expand Hermitage Farm The Whiskey Files with Becky Harris

$54.50 per person

Hermitage Farm is excited to announce that their first out-of-state guest for The Whiskey Files will be none other than Founder and Chief Distiller of Catoctin Creek, Becky Harris! Along with her husband Scott, Becky Harris has created Virginia’s most awarded whiskey, which is available in 47 states and 3 continents. To Becky, authenticity is rooted in the entire process of the product from grain to glass. Join Hermitage as they welcome Becky Harris and enjoy some amazing whiskey samplings from Catoctin Creek!

A dinner reservation is not included with this ticket. If you would like to dine at Barn8 Restaurant, we strongly advise making a reservation at 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. or later.

For more information, please call 502.398.9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/