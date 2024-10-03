× Expand Hermitage Farm The Whiskey Files with Jay Erisman

The Whiskey Files with New Riff's Jay Erisman

Join us as we welcome Jay Erisman, Co-Founder and Vice President of New Riff Distilling. The evening promises a guided tasting of flagship New Riff products alongside an exciting Barn8 Single Barrel Release. Listen as Jay and his team illuminate what distinguishes their brand and products. Tickets are limited to ensure an intimate setting for all attendees.

About the speaker:

A home brewer who became a fine spirits expert and then a self-taught distiller, Erisman is nicknamed New Riff’s resident “whiskey man.” He focuses on grains and raw ingredients, cooperage, aging strategies, product development and regulatory compliance. An expert in pot still distillation, Erisman also spearheads the distillery’s gins. Previously, Erisman served as Fine Spirits Director at The Party Source and contributor to Whisky Advocate.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 or visit hermitagefarm.com