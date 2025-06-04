× Expand Hermitage Farm On June 4th, The Whiskey Files returns to Hermitage Farm with a one-of-a-kind tasting experience led by Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel’s Envy.

Whiskey Files with Owen Martin of Angel's Envy

With a career that bridges both single malt and bourbon traditions, Martin brings a globally informed, boundary-pushing approach to whiskey making. After studying distilling in Edinburgh and honing his craft on both sides of the Atlantic, he now leads production and innovation at Angel's Envy—developing everything from their acclaimed Cellar Collection and Cask Strength series to bold, experimental finishes.

This intimate evening will be held in our historic Stud Barn, home to several of Hermitage Farm’s retired thoroughbred horses. Before and after the event, guests are invited to meet the horses, take photos, and enjoy the unique charm of the setting.

But the centerpiece of the night is the whiskey. Martin will personally guide guests through a tasting of specially selected Angel’s Envy expressions, including limited and rare releases brought exclusively for the event. It’s a rare chance to sip and savor with the Master Distiller himself—learning firsthand about his creative process, philosophies, and what’s next for one of Kentucky’s most innovative distilleries.

Come kick back, sip some world-class bourbon, and experience a relaxed, story-filled evening celebrating the rich craft of whiskey—right here at Hermitage Farm.

For more information call 4143805741 or visit hermitagefarm.com/