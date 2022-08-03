Whiskey Wednesday Concert featuring AJ Clements
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Whiskey Wednesdays at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE admission/cost for drinks
Enjoy music from local favorite AJ Clements who has played such venues at Mellwood Tavern and will return to 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens this year. While enjoying the concert, stop by the Backside Grill for the Dan-O’s Special of the day and treat yourself to a featured bourbon cocktail! Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series is sponsored by Dan-O’s Seasoning, Kentucky Artisan Distillery and Jefferson’s Bourbon.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/