Whiskey Wednesday Concert featuring AJ Clements

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesdays at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for drinks

Enjoy music from local favorite AJ Clements who has played such venues at Mellwood Tavern and will return to 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens this year. While enjoying the concert, stop by the Backside Grill for the Dan-O’s Special of the day and treat yourself to a featured bourbon cocktail! Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series is sponsored by Dan-O’s Seasoning, Kentucky Artisan Distillery and Jefferson’s Bourbon.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/