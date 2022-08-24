× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Whiskey Wednesday Concert featuring Joe D’Amato

FREE admission/cost for drinks

Joe D’Amato will round out the August Whiskey Wednesday concert series lineup at 3rd Turn. This powerhouse of sound is a virtuoso on the keyboards and will freely share his talents with the crowd. Don’t forget to stop by the Backside Grill for the Dan-O’s Special of the day and treat yourself to a featured bourbon cocktail! Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series is sponsored by Dan-O’s Seasoning, Kentucky Artisan Distillery and Jefferson’s Bourbon.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/