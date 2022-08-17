Whiskey Wednesday Concert featuring MVP
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
MVP
Whiskey Wednesday featuring MVP
FREE admission/cost for drinks
Join MVP - Marty Miller, Vicki Miller, and Phil Ragland – for an awesome Whiskey Wednesday Concert experience at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. While there, stop by the Backside Grill for the Dan-O’s Special of the day and treat yourself to a featured bourbon cocktail!
Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series is sponsored by Dan-O’s Seasoning, Kentucky Artisan Distillery and Jefferson’s Bourbon.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/