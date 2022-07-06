Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Enjoy a great concert every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens. Andrew Lee will perform on July 8. Based in Louisville, KY, Lee is an aspiring musician focused on a career in music and performance. His solo act includes a wide variety of artist selections. He is a natural at live shows has performed in the Louisville area at Karem’s Grill & Pub and O'Shea's Irish Pub.

Free admission/Cost for drinks.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 ical