Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series – Andrew Lee

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Andrew Lee

Enjoy a great concert every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens. Andrew Lee will perform on July 8. Based in Louisville, KY, Lee is an aspiring musician focused on a career in music and performance. His solo act includes a wide variety of artist selections. He is a natural at live shows has performed in the Louisville area at Karem’s Grill & Pub and O'Shea's Irish Pub.

Free admission/Cost for drinks.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/