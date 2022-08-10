Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series featuring LittleBand

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE admission/cost for drinks

Help welcome everyone’s favorite all-star band – LittleBand - back to Oldham Gardens for the Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series. Based in Louisville, KY, this band is a favorite wherever they perform, and this is sure to be a night of music you don’t want to miss. Stop by the Backside Grill for the Dan-O's Special of the day and treat yourself to a featured bourbon cocktail!

Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series is sponsored by Dan-O's Seasoning, Kentucky Artisan Distillery and Jefferson’s Bourbon.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.482.3373
