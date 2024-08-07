× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens July and AUg Whiskey Wednesday - 1 Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens for Wednesdays. Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.

Lineup includes:

August 7 – Mike Searcy

August 14 – Mark Conover

August 21 – Andrew Lee

August 28 – Southern Sirens

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar