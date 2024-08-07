Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens for Wednesdays. Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.
Lineup includes:
August 7 – Mike Searcy
August 14 – Mark Conover
August 21 – Andrew Lee
August 28 – Southern Sirens
For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar