× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Whiskey Wednesday is still going strong! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/