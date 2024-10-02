Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
Whiskey Wednesday is still going strong throughout October! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. October lineup includes:
10/2- Collins Black
10/9-Allen Lane
10/16- Mark Conover
10/23- Tyler Embry
10/30- Hollerin’ Crows
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/