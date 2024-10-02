× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Whiskey Wednesday is still going strong throughout October! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. October lineup includes:

10/2- Collins Black

10/9-Allen Lane

10/16- Mark Conover

10/23- Tyler Embry

10/30- Hollerin’ Crows

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/