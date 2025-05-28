Whiskey Wednesdays at Oldham Gardens

Whiskey Wednesdays at Oldham Gardens returns every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens from 6 – 9 pm. Enjoy an electrifying evening of live music, handcrafted cocktails and whiskey at this weekly concert series presented by Trackside Distilling Company. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products. Lineup includes: May 7 – Fade II Grey; May 14 – Collins Black; May 21 – Alexis Steward; May 28 – Blakgraz. FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

