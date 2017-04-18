Whiskey & Wills
April 18th
5PM-6:30PM
Capital Cellars
Young Professionals Join Us!!
We will start the evening light & full of cheer with a Bourbon/Whiskey presentation and sampling by Rachael Peake, Owner of Capital Cellars. We will then head into a heavy yet necessary topic of developing your will by local attorney, Doug Howard.
For more information or to RSVP call 502-223-8261 or email suzy@frankfortky.info
Capital Cellars Wines and Spirits 227 West Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map