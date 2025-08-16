American Whiskey Festival | August 26

Returning for its third unforgettable year, the American Whiskey Festival, hosted by Watch Hill Proper, will take over North Village Square in Norton Commons on Saturday, August 16, from 4 to 10 PM. What started as a celebration of America’s most iconic spirit has evolved into one of Louisville’s signature summer festivals—bigger, bolder, and more flavorful than ever.Free and open to all ages, this immersive experience unites whiskey enthusiasts, wine aficionados, music lovers, families, foodies, and festival-goers for a full day of entertainment and exploration.

Attendees will enjoy:Live music from top regional actsA diverse vendor market featuring local artisans and brandsFood trucks with delicious fareAn outdoor cigar area for guests 21 and overThe return of the fan-favorite Whiskey GardenThe launch of the brand-new Wine Walk experience

What sets this year apart? Over 40 distilleries and wineries will offer tastings throughout the event, providing a unique opportunity to sample a wide range of Kentucky bourbons, American whiskeys, and fine wines—all in one vibrant location.

The 2025 music lineup will keep the energy high all evening, featuring Tony & The Tanlines as the headliner and standout performances by Insatiable Digs, Bernhard, and The Bibelhauser Brothers. Guests aged 21 and over can enhance their experience by purchasing tickets to one or both exclusive tasting experiences:

Whiskey Garden: $50 – Unlimited pours from over 30 distilleries

Wine Walk: $35 – Sip your way through a curated route of wineries

Whiskey & Wine Pass: $75 – Enjoy both signature tasting experiences

All-Inclusive VIP Experience: $250 – Includes Whiskey Garden & Wine Walk access, exclusive pours, specialty cocktails, food by Chef Michael Crouch, and private lounge access inside Watch Hill Proper

Since its debut, the American Whiskey Festival has drawn thousands to the heart of Norton Commons, where Watch Hill Proper continues to redefine what it means to enjoy and celebrate American whiskey. With over 2,200 expressions and a national reputation as one of the most comprehensive whiskey bars in the country, Watch Hill Proper invites everyone—from casual sippers to seasoned connoisseurs—to raise a glass to good taste, good company, and another remarkable year.

For more information, please visit whpfestival.com