Whisky Ginger Celebrating the Music of David Crosby

21 + | $5 | Copper & Kings Second Floor Gallery

Louisville-based band Whisky Ginger (Tonya Buckler, Danny Flanigan and Jeff Faith) will be joined by Dewey Kincade to perform CSN&Y's iconic 1970 double-platinum album release, Deja Vu.

The group will back up the album performance with a full set of David Crosby's songs and influenced music.

Silent Auction of one of Jeffery Parrish’s Photos from the show to benefit Home of The Innocents

This performance is in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial exhibit, 'David Crosby: Portrait of the Artist at 75' by Jeffery Parrish. The never before seen 40+ black and white images portray David Crosby's self-fulfilling pursuit to create new music.

