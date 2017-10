"Whispers From the Past"

Come hear the Whispers From the Past through a self-guided tour of the museum by candlelight. Several characters of the Elizabethtown Walking Tour plus many more will take you through the haunted side of our past.

Admission is free, but donations are "gravefully" accepted as we raise money to buy windows to keep our spirits inside the museum.

For more information call (270) 765-2175 or visit hardinkyhistory.org