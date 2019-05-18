Whitesburg Mayfest

Spring is finally here and the City of Whitesburg invites everyone to come out and celebrate with Mayfest on Saturday, May 18th from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. in downtown Whitesburg.

Fun for the whole family, attractions at the event will include live music, local artistry, various vendors, balloon animals, face painting and great food provided by our very own downtown restaurants including Doghead Dough, Heritage Kitchen, StreetSide, Summit City and the newly opened Willy’s Taproom. Gourmet Caudill Corn Pop-Corn will also be freshly popped and available for purchase.

To keep your spirits high, KY Mist Moonshine Distillery, Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery, Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing will be on-site throughout the event.

The musical lineup for the night features Letcher County favorites Pierceton Hobbs, Tyler Smith, Travis Kern, Laid Back Country Picker and Luna & the Mountain Jets.

Participate in a competitive double-elimination cornhole tournament to win cash prizes. The tournament will begin at 4 PM, with registration starting at 3 PM in downtown Whitesburg. The entry fee is only $10 per team. A portion of the tournament proceeds will go to help Grey Matters raise money for Brain Cancer Research and awareness.

There will also be a nice gift basket raffle on the day of the event to raise funds for Grey Matters.

Follow of Facebook: Whitesburg Mayfest 2019

For more information visit discoverletcher.com