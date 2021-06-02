× Expand Kentucky Museum. Whitework square social Whitework: Women Stitching Identity, on view June 2 - November 20, 2021 at the Kentucky Museum.

Whitework: Women Stitching Identity

How did women express their support for the new American nation?

Featuring textiles from the Kentucky Museum and Kentucky Historical Society, Whitework: Women Stitching Identity explores the significance of early white embellished textiles that have been largely ignored, undervalued, and misinterpreted. Whitework holds a “special place” within the cultural geography of textile making, connecting regional textile making with broader narratives of American women’s lives, political participation, and self-expression during the formative years of the Early Republic. Curated by Laurel McKay Horton, Dr. Margaret Ordonez, and Dr. Kate Brown, Whitework proves that American women have always been involved in forming our national identity and culture.

Learn more at https://www.wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/whitework.php

For more information call (270) 745-6082 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/whitework.php