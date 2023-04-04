WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at The Carson Center

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

Tickets start at $49

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/