Join historian and author Richard Parker as he walks you through Paducah's darkside. Learn about the city's former "red light district," discover the location where multiple Western Kentucky moonshiners were tried for the selling and distilling of the illegal substance.

Did you know a Wild West Show called Paducah home? That's right! Learn about the infamous characters who created Buckskin Bill’s Wild West Show. Visit a spot associated with one of Paducah's longest unsolved murders that occurred on the most dangerous road in Western Kentucky, Paducah's Pool Road. Learn about these topics and others on our Wicked Paducah walking tour!

The 0.5 mile low-intensity tour is 60 minutes, wheelchair accessible, and features five stops along the scenic streets of Paducah's downtown. This tour meets on the sidewalk in front of the Columbia Theater at 504 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky, 42001.

Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to check in or purchase your tickets.

Tours go on rain or shine, please dress for the weather. In the event of severe weather, we will contact you to reschedule.

