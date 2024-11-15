× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for our first Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide on 11/15! We'll have all your favorite songs from all your favorite Broadway hits!

Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Popular! This event's gonna be popular! Don't miss out on our first Broadway-themed Silent Disco! In honor of the new Wicked movie hitting theathers in November, we're throwing a Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide on November 15th from 9 to Midnight. Alongside two channels of pop, decades, and hip hop, we'll have one channel playing all your favorite showtunes from Wicked and beyond! This has been a widely requested theme and we're so excited to bring it to life!

For more information visit cli.re/85257-wicked-silent-disco-at-mile-wide