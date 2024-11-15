Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Milewide Brewing Company 636 Barret Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Popular! This event's gonna be popular! Don't miss out on our first Broadway-themed Silent Disco! In honor of the new Wicked movie hitting theathers in November, we're throwing a Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide on November 15th from 9 to Midnight. Alongside two channels of pop, decades, and hip hop, we'll have one channel playing all your favorite showtunes from Wicked and beyond! This has been a widely requested theme and we're so excited to bring it to life!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
