Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide
Milewide Brewing Company 636 Barret Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Silent Disco
Join us for our first Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide on 11/15! We'll have all your favorite songs from all your favorite Broadway hits!
Popular! This event's gonna be popular! Don't miss out on our first Broadway-themed Silent Disco! In honor of the new Wicked movie hitting theathers in November, we're throwing a Wicked Silent Disco at Mile Wide on November 15th from 9 to Midnight. Alongside two channels of pop, decades, and hip hop, we'll have one channel playing all your favorite showtunes from Wicked and beyond! This has been a widely requested theme and we're so excited to bring it to life!
For more information visit cli.re/85257-wicked-silent-disco-at-mile-wide