The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

presented by Weichert Realtors

Directed by Thomas Alvey

December 5-15, 2024

In this sparkling sequel to Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (produced at Flashback in 2018), Gunderson and Melcon explore the grounds of Jane Austen’s Pemberley Estate (of Pride and Prejudice fame) from a new level: the downstairs servants quarters. To prepare for another busy holiday season, longtime housekeeper Mrs. Reynolds hires a new charge, a witty young maid named Cassie. Working together on holiday preparations, sparks begin to fly between Cassie and the estate’s inventive young footman Brian, but all comes to a screeching halt when a midnight arrival from a forbidden guest, Mr. Wickham, threatens to tear the family apart. This charming holiday tale captures the heart of Austen’s beloved heroines with a delightfully fresh perspective that all audiences can enjoy.

