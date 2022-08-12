Wild Foods Sip & Stroll at Bernheim Forest

Wine, elderflower fizz, and light appetizer (some with foraged ingredients) are the prelude to an evening stroll focusing on herbal lore and wild plants used for food, fiber, medicine and more.

Join Wren Smith, Bernheim’s Interpretive Program Manager and “herbalorist” for a delightful evening of wild discoveries!

Bernheim members $25; non-members $30

Register by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the event.

Please follow any local and CDC guidelines for masking.

For more information, please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/wild-foods-sip-stroll/