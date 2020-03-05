× Expand John Stewart Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo

Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo

One of the Largest Lantern Festivals in the Nation!

See the Zoo in a Whole New "LIGHT"!

EVENT DATES:

March 5/6/7/8/12/13/14/15/19/20/21/22/26/27/28/29/30/31

April 1/2/3/4/5/9/10/11/12/16/17/18/19/23/24/25

Open Nightly 6:30 PM - 10 PM

• 65 larger-than-life, jaw dropping lantern displays in what will be the LARGEST Lantern Festival in the Region!

• Over 2000 beautifully ornate lanterns wrapped in more than 60,000 square feet of silk...all handmade by Chinese artisans!

• The Lanterns cover 70 acres along our 1 mile Zoo Path and are Illuminated by Over 50,000 LED Light Bulbs!

• The Amazing Water Dragon spans the length of the lake it resides in and is over 130 Feet Long and 2 Stories High!

• Interactive displays include our 70 foot Walk-Through Shark Tunnel, glowing moon swings, LED lilly Pads, & our photo op Angel Wings!

• Enjoy nightly stage shows by Chinese acrobats & performers!

• Plus delicious asian cuisine, handicrafts, and much more!

Only a limited number of tickets are available each event day. We STRONGLY recommend purchasing in advance at WildLightsLouisville.com

For more information and to purchase Advance Discount Tickets call (502) 905-2236 or visit WildLightsLouisville.com