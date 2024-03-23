Wild Lights at Louisville Zoo

March 23 to May 19, 2024 (Thursdays – Sundays)

starting at 7 p.m.

Open nightly for Spring Break: April 1 – 7

Our popular lantern festival is back and brighter than ever!

Dive deep and celebrate the vibrant colors of the coral reefs, see nature come to life with interactive moving displays and explore ancient Chinese myths and legends, including magnificent dragons and a breathtaking phoenix tunnel. The festival includes all-new illuminated archways and larger-than-life displays allowing you to become part of the magic. The wonder of Wild Lights is sure to create glowing smiles and bright memories for all. We’ll see YOU at sundown!

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights2024/?fbclid=IwAR0IMSxeqUvEV0oZPytlpdJPZGkFXzoz-m7ha3IrgTxiuu_XGl4lMYV_dOc