Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Wild Lights features a 1.4-mile trail adorned with more than 60 hand-crafted illuminated art displays depicting scenes from nature, coral reefs and figures from Chinese mythology. Guests will enjoy a beautiful outdoor stroll complete with live cultural performances nightly including agility and acrobatics, mask-changing and more. Special handcrafted goods, Asian-inspired food and craft cocktails are available for purchase during festival evenings. Wild Lights is wheelchair and stroller friendly and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights. Event capacity is limited; the Zoo recommends guests reserve desired dates early.

For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights2024