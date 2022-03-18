× Expand Copyright Louisville Zoo Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Advance online ticket required.

March 18 – June 5, 2022; Thursdays – Sundays

The fun starts at 6:30pm!

Enjoy one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.

Experience a stunning journey alongside a variety of lanterns including animals, mythical Chinese creatures and many more plus traditional Chinese performances. The wonder of Wild Lights is sure to create glowing smiles and bright memories for guests of all ages.

PRICING

General Public Tickets:

$20 each / Family Four Pack: $65

Louisville Zoo Member Tickets:

$17 each / Family Four Pack: $55

Children 2 and under – FREE

For more information call (502) 459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights.