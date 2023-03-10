Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

With an almost entirely new lineup of lanterns, guests will be able to see sights from around the world on their 1.4-mile excursion through the Zoo. Famous landmarks, flora and fauna from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones. As families venture through the Zoo’s pathways each evening, they will experience hand-crafted, illuminated art displays comprised of silk-covered, metal frames and LED lightbulbs. The event will feature over 50,000 LED lightbulbs, 18 interactive displays, 8 animated lanterns and 10 light changing pieces that together present a spectacular feast for the eyes. A few lantern highlights include a walk-through cobra corridor, giant blue morpho butterfly, and a 9-foot, shark-themed photo opportunity. Other lanterns to look forward to include the Statue of Liberty, Sydney Opera House, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Hall of Supreme Harmony and so much more!

This 46-night immersive experience features live cultural performances including Chinese folk dances, acrobatics and more. There will also be unique handcrafted goods available for purchase along with snacks and cocktails by Service Systems Associates (SSA) – the Zoo’s food and amenity vendor.

Wild Lights is in partnership with Stewart Promotions and Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., an international event design company.

The event is wheelchair and stroller-friendly on a paved path. The festival is a rain or shine event and will be held 6:30 – 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights from March 10 – May 21, 2023 and nightly from March 30 – April 9, 2023.

PRICING

Early Bird pricing available March 10 – 31, 2023. General admission is $20, Louisville Zoo members receive $17 discounted admission. Children 2 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Family Four Pack tickets are available for $65; Zoo members may purchase the Family Four Pack at a discounted rate of $55. Family Four Pack ticket holders must enter the event together. Tickets are available for purchase in advance online only.

From April 1 – May 21, 2023, General admission is $22, Louisville Zoo members receive $19 discounted admission. Children 2 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Family Four Pack tickets are available for $75; Zoo members may purchase the Family Four Pack at a discounted rate of $65. Family Four Pack ticket holders must enter the event together. Tickets available for purchase in advance online only.

Regular daytime Zoo admission tickets and Wild Lights tickets must be purchased separately. Parking for this event is $7 and can be purchased in advance online during your purchase or at the Zoo admission windows. For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org.

Wild Lights: Around the World is sponsored by Bob Ray Company, LG&E and KU Foundation, Norton Children’s and Neil and Jane MacDonald Family.

For more information call (502) 459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights.