Wild Ponies Kentucky Bourbon Trail Ride

For the fourth year in a row, Wild Ponies will host the Wild Ponies Kentucky Bourbon Trail Ride in Louisville, KY on July 21-23, 2017. It’s a bourbon-infused, musically-inspired fan adventure through the bluegrass hills of Kentucky. Sounds fun, right?

It’s the place where great music and the best bourbon come together. That sip is a moment that takes you from the sweet spice of amber goodness on your lips to the hands that planted and harvested the corn. Wild Ponies’ music transports in the same way—sometimes you’re not even aware, just listening and connecting to your own experiences through a song of universal truth made apparent through the telling of a specific story. So yeah, you’re likely to leave the bourbon tasting room and a Wild Ponies’ show with the same feeling of being deeply connected and satisfied. Imagine combining the two—in one fun-packed weekend—with the world’s best bourbon distilleries and the Kentucky countryside, filled with horse farms and rolling bluegrass hills.

Attendees will call The Hilton Garden Inn Northeast home for the weekend and will kick-off festivities with a cocktail reception on Friday evening. Participants will meet and mingle with Wild Ponies and their riding partners at the hotel. Saturday morning they’ll load into the tour bus and head to Woodford Reserve for a tour and tasting. There, participants will have lunch on the beautiful grounds of the Woodford Reserve Campus before heading to Wild Turkey for another tour and tasting. After hours of sampling some of the world’s best bourbon, it’s back on the bus to Louisville to prepare for the highlight of the weekend—the Wild Ponies concert and jam, featuring musical guest Jay Clark. In addition to being music fans, many Wild Ponies’ followers are players themselves, and are encouraged to break out their own guitars, fiddles, banjos, mandolins, harmonicas, and tambourines (okay, maybe not tambourines) to join in the post-concert jam. Sunday morning, it’s back on the bus to head to a “hair-of-the-dog” mimosa and Bloody Mary brunch. The weekend adventure will close with a final Tour and Tasting at Angel’s Envy on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Participants leave the weekend pleasantly exhausted with more friends than they came with and an inspired love for the folk-art traditions of distillation and music.

For more information or to make reservations visit WildPonies.net/trail-ride.