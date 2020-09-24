× Expand Artwork by Obi Kaufmann Wild & Scenic Festival

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

LIVE Virtual Event: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 7 pm ET (virtual 'doors' open at 6:30 pm. Films will continue to be available for streaming through Sept. 29 so you can view again and again).

The Kentucky Conservation Committee is excited to be bringing our Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival to you virtually! Over a dozen amazing short films!

These engaging films inspire activism and transport audiences to the farthest reaches of the globe. Enjoy fabulous film making, gorgeous cinematography, and wonderful storytelling during an evening that offers films about nature, hiking, kayaking, cycling, wildlife and environmental justice.

Join us on Thursday, September 24th at 7pm ET for an evening of adventure and inspiration from the comfort and safety of your home. And then watch these inspiring films again through Sept. 29th!

To register for the event, see a sample of this year's films, and learn about raffles and more, go to: https://kyconservation.org/wildscenic2020

We're offering a selection of donation packages to fit any budget. This event is a fundraiser/benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee.

Our Thanks to our very special local event sponsors:

Solar Energy Solutions, Canoe Kentucky, Wild Birds Unlimited Lexington, Republic Bank & Trust, Inside Out Landscape & Design, Red River Gorge Underground, Good Foods Co-Op.

For more information call (502) 209-9659 or visit kyconservation.org/wildscenic2020