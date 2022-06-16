× Expand Syrcl's Wild and Scenic Festival Wild and Scenic Festival

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Kentucky Conservation Committee is announcing this year's screening of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on tour in Lexington!

Nine great outdoor adventure films plus an evening of fun with door prizes and auction- at the Kentucky Theatre

We'll have lots of great guests tabling at the event too!

We want to thank this year's title sponsor, Solar Energy Solutions and our co-sponsors: Republic Bank, J&H Outfitters, Good Foods Co-Op, Canoe Kentucky and Wild Birds Unlimited!

The event is a benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee.

Tickets on sale now at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-and-scenic-film-festival-lexington-tickets-343051374897

For more information call 502.205.5659 or visit https://kyconservation.org/