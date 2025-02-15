× Expand Wild & Scenic Film Festival-SYRCL Experience a specially curated selection of six captivating short films that tell powerful stories of resilience, conservation, and humanity’s deep connection to the natural world.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival presented by Woods & Waters Land Trust

Join Woods & Waters Land Trust at the historic Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort for an unforgettable evening of inspiring films, community connection, and conservation! This Wild & Scenic Film Festival celebrates the beauty and importance of water in our lives and landscapes, bringing together lovers of nature, cinema, and environmental stewardship.

Experience Stunning Cinematography- Watch breathtaking films on the big screen in the timeless setting of the Grand Theatre and discover the vital role water plays in shaping our lives and how we can protect this precious resource.

Support a Meaningful Cause- Learn about Woods & Waters Land Trust’s work to safeguard the Lower Kentucky River watershed and how you can make a difference.

Extras to Enjoy:

Indulge in movie theatre concessions, including popcorn, candy, and beverages.

Connect with a like-minded community of nature enthusiasts and conservation advocates.

Exclusive prizes and giveaways from our sponsors!

Event Details:

Tickets: $25 (Advance purchase recommended) Free Student tickets available.

**Can’t make it to the February 15th event? An additional screening of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be held in the Agrarian Culture Center at The Berry Center in New Castle, KY, on February 19, 2025, allowing us to experience these inspiring films in communities across the region.

For more information visit woodsandwaterstrust.org/wild-scenic