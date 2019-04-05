Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the largest film festival of its kind, showcasing the best and brightest in environmental and adventure films. Join us for a spectacular lineup of films about water Friday, April 5 at the Gheens Foundation Lodge Parklands of Floyds Fork. All proceeds benefit Kentucky Waterways Alliance, the only statewide organization dedicated to protecting, restoring and celebrating Kentucky’s waterways.

What You Get

Ticket price includes complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres by Wiltshire Pantry, SweetWater beer, popcorn and FILMS!

Raffles and give-aways from United by Blue, Clif Bar and more!!

Schedule

6:30p – Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages

7:30p – Films start to roll

8:30 – 8:45p – Intermission and beverages

9:35p – Lights up

For more information visit kwalliance.org