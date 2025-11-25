× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Join us for an unforgettable night at the Frazier, where three generations of Bourbon mastery come together for a once-in-a-lifetime tasting and storytelling experience. This immersive event blends the artistry of Bourbon making with the soul of family tradition, culminating in a private barrel selection from the world-famous Camp Nelson F Rickhouse—home to some of the most sought-after Wild Turkey barrels ever produced.

Third-generation whiskey maker Bruce Russell will lead tastings of premium Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve Bourbons while sharing stories of his grandfather, Jimmy Russell, who first stepped foot in the distillery in 1954, and his father, Eddie Russell, who worked at Wild Turkey for 34 years before becoming master distiller. Every guest will experience a taste of time, tradition, and the Wild Turkey way before having the option to purchase a bottle of the Russell’s Camp Nelson F private barrel selection. Live a little, come have a taste!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Wild Turkeys: Russell Family Tasting & Barrel Pick

Thursday, December 18

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Full Museum Access: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $45

Russell’s Reserve Frazier Barrel Selection (Camp Nelson F Rickhouse): $96

Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org