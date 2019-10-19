Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure

Families can enjoy fall color and outdoor fun at Jefferson Memorial Forest during the Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 4 p.m. And, for the first time ever during this annual event, families are encouraged to pitch a tent and stay overnight. For $15, campers can set up in the field in the Horine Reservation. Daylight activities include a children’s nature exploration area, a climbing wall, pumpkin decorating, guided hikes, archery, activities at the nature center and more.

Music will be performed by Grandma’s Boys, and food trucks will be on site. Nighttime activities will include storytelling by the campfire along with night hikes and stargazing with the Louisville Astronomy Society and the Louisville Free Public Library. Camping set-up and activity registration will take place from 3-4 p.m. on October 19.

With 6,600 acres, Jefferson Memorial Forest offers many opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy and explore the outdoors. The forest features more than 35 miles of marked hiking trails, fishing and primitive camping. Event hiking will be through the Horine Reservation of the Forest, located at 12304 Holsclaw Hill Road. Several different trail routes will be featured, providing a range of options for hikers of all abilities. The trails range in length from one-fifth of a mile up to two miles, and have terrain varying from relatively flat to rugged.

For more information visit wildernesslouisville.org