Wilderness Road Hospitality: A Night with Wynn Varble

'A Night with Wynn Varble' - October 21 - 5:30 pm This country crooner is most famous for writing songs such as Brad Paisley's "Waitin' on a Woman," Daryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten," and " A Little More Country Than That," by Easton Corbin... Just to name a few.

Wilderness Road Hospitality presents a special performance by award-winning Nashville song-writer and artist Wynn Varble on October 21st. Only a limited number of tickets are available. Make sure to reserve your tickets today!

The event will take place at 205 N. Depot Street, Stanford. Parking will be located in the adjacent parking garage and lots.

For more information call The Stanford Inn at 606-879-0555. Ask for Caroline.